Podcast Episode: Miles Nolte on The Itinerant Angler

In this recent episode of The Itinerant Angler, host Zach Matthews talks with Miles Nolte.

“Miles Nolte is Meateater’s new director of fishing, the man behind Das Boat, a former writing professor, Alaskan guide, and all around good dude. Don’t miss his impressively erudite thoughts on fishing media, the best fly fishing book, and keeping the old communication channels open.” Listen here.