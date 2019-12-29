Podcast Episode: “Riverhorse Nakadate on The Sustainable Angler”

Host of The Sustainable Angler, Rick Crawford, talks with Riverhorse Nakadate in this great episode of the podcast. “He is not only an inspiring writer, but is also using his writing to educate and create more awareness about environmental threats to our fisheries, such as mining in the Boundary Waters, climate change and more. Riverhorse writes for The Flyfish Journal and has also recently teamed up with Tony Czech to create some new films.” Listen here.