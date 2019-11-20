Animas River Fish Population Plummets After Fire
Colorado Parks & Wildlife is reporting that the Animas River in southwest Colorado suffered an 80 percent loss of its fish population due to the 416 Fire that occurred in 2018. “The decline in fish population was caused by ash runoff into the river, which suffocated the fish, triggered by heavy rain that hit following the fire.” Read more in this article via Fox.
