RepYourWater has announced a line of flannel shirts that are ethically sourced and made with organic cotton for their Fall 2019 collection. “RepYourWater continues to lead by example and has been working diligently on ethically sourced flannels made from sustainable fabric.”

Read more in the press release below.

RepYourWater Introduces Ethically Sourced and Organic Cotton Products

Erie, CO, November 15, 2019 – RepYourWater continues to improve their social and environmental performance by working with their suppliers to introduce a line of flannel shirts that are ethically sourced and made with organic cotton for their Fall 2019 collection.

RepYourWater already measures the success of their business in part by how much they can give back to conservation. By donating at least 3% of annual sales to 17 nonprofit conservation partners, they have donated over $220,000.00 to date. Since 2018 they have diverted 97% of their waste from landfill and offset 100% of their greenhouse gas emissions through the purchase of Renewable Energy Credits (RECs) from their warehouse and HQ in Erie, CO. Now, RepYourWater is taking the next step in their sustainability journey by diving into the social and environmental impact of their supply chain.

RepYourWater continues to lead by example and has been working diligently on ethically sourced flannels made from sustainable fabric. By partnering with this factory that is using the HIGG Index, SA-8000 Certified Socially Compliant and using Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) Certified yarn, they have done just that. Additionally, the dyes used on these products are AZO free and meet the OEKO-TEX Standard 100, which means the dyes used are free of carcinogens and harmless in terms of human ecological terms. RepYourWater co-founders, Corinne and Garrison Doctor had this to say about addressing the social and environmental performance of their supply chain: “We continue to strive to do well by doing good and are proud of our efforts and know our customers will appreciate them. There is always room for improvement and knowing that is what keeps us motivated to continue to make advancements in sustainability. ”

RepYourWater started working with sustainability consulting firm, Emerger Strategies, in 2016 because they wanted to further authenticate their brand by improving the social, environmental and economic performance of their operations and products. Emerger Strategies President, Rick Crawford, had this to say about RepYourWater, “Corinne and Garrison continue to amaze me as they are so passionate about protecting what they love and diving into their supply chain completely validates that.”

To view RepYourWater’s new Fall 2019 and their new Ethically Sourced and Organic Cotton flannels, click HERE.

ABOUT REP YOUR WATER

RepYourWater is an apparel brand dedicated to providing uniquely designed, top quality gear for anglers and hunters while increasing support of local conservation and inspiring exploration. RepYourWater donates at least 3% of every sale to its nonprofit conservation partners and is working towards achieving their sustainability goals.

ABOUT SA8000 Standard

The SA8000® Standard is the leading social certification standard for factories and organizations across the globe. It was established by Social Accountability International in 1997 as a multi-stakeholder initiative. Over the years, the Standard has evolved into an overall framework that helps certified organizations demonstrate their dedication to the fair treatment of workers across industries and in any country. Elements of the SA8000 Standard include: Child Labor, Forced or Compulsory Labor, Health and Safety, Freedom of Association and Right to Collective Bargaining, Discrimination, Disciplinary Practices, Working Hours, Remuneration, and Management System.

ABOUT Global Organic Textile Standard Yarns

The Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) is the worldwide leading textile processing standard for organic fibres, including ecological and social criteria, backed up by independent certification of the entire textile supply chain.

ABOUT OEKO-TEX Standard 100

If a textile article carries the STANDARD 100 label, you can be certain that every component of this article, i.e. every thread, button and other accessories, has been tested for harmful substances and that the article therefore is harmless in human ecological terms. The test is conducted by our independent OEKO-TEX® partner institutes on the basis of our extensive OEKO-TEX® criteria catalog. In the test they take into account numerous regulated and non-regulated substances, which may be harmful to human health. In many cases the limit values for the STANDARD 100 go beyond national and international requirements.