Podcast Episode: Tucker Malarkey Talks New Book “Stronghold”

In a recent episode of The Fly Fishing Consultant podcast, guest Tucker Malarkey joins host Rob Snowhite to talk about her new book, Stronghold. Malarkey “grew up fly fishing, studied Sovietology, and has traveled to Russia numerous times. Stronghold is her first major work of non-fiction. Rob and Tucker discuss her cousin Guido Rahr and why she wrote a book about his life from catching reptiles bare handed as a child to his current excursions into the Siberian wilderness chasing taimen with a fly rod.” Listen here.