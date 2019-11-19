Podcast Episode: Tom Rosenbauer, A Legacy in Fly Fishing

In this new episode, Tom Rosenbauer is the guest on the Fly Fishing Journeys podcast hosted by Rob Giannino. “I caught up with Tom at the Pleasanton Fly Fishing Show and we had a great conversation about the origins of Orvis, how the company grew over the years, some things the company is celebrated for and also some challenges they face in the future. We dove into how Tom got in the sport, the Orvis 50/50 initiative and finish discussing his favorite places and style of fly fishing.” Listen here.