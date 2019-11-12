Russell Chatham Passes

Famed landscape artist, angler, and writer Russell Chatham died Sunday, November 10, in California. The San Francisco Chronicle published this about the artist, noting: “For the past few years he had been living in Point Reyes Station. He was painting and fishing and at work on a memoir about fishing on San Francisco Bay titled ‘Tide, Wind and Fog.'” MidCurrent publisher Marshall Cutchin also published this brief remembrance of the artist.