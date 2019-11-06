Loon Live November 7th

This week’s Loon Live focuses on two different October caddis patterns: the Great Pumpkin and DEA (Dead Emerger Adult). “As we get deeper into fall it’s easy to lament the loss of summer, and the inevitable arrival of winter. But take heart! Trout are still willing to move, and even rise, for October Caddis. That can mean lights out fishing, and one last scratch of the dry fly itch before it’s time to hunker down for winter.” Join in November 7, 2019, 6 p.m. PST.