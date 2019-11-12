Video Hatch: “Articulated Micro-Spine Bugger Changer”

Take the classic Woolly Bugger to the next level in this tying tutorial from Flymen Fishing Company. “While the original Woolly Bugger gets its movement in the water from the undulation of its marabou and hackle body materials, the Bugger Changer combines this body material undulation with lifelike articulation, made possible at this micro scale with the new Fish-Skull Chocklett’s Articulated Micro-Spine system.”