The Expo Fly Fishing Patagonia will take place in San Martín de los Andes, North Patagonia in Argentina, November 30-December 1, 2019. The event will feature “conferences, clinics, meetings, video shows, new products demo sessions and booths.”

Read more in the press release below.

Expo Fly Fishing Patagonia 2019, Nov. 30th-Dec.1

San Martin de los Andes – Patagonia Argentina

The EXPO FLY FISHING PATAGONIA takes place in San Martín de los Andes, North Patagonia in Argentina, a small city located in the middle of some of the best trout fishing waters in southern hemisphere. SMA along with other towns around receives thousands of anglers every season from all over the globe, looking for what it has to offer; the finest dry fly fishing, the unique solitude or the chance to catch the fish of a lifetime.

The town has become a premium fly fishing destination and the community has evolved behind, creating lots of fishing business such as fly shops, outfitters, guides, catering, lodges and many other services.

The EXPO comes to get this entire people together, in order to create more opportunities for making our passion and way of living even greater. A whole weekend with conferences, clinics, meetings, video shows, new products demo sessions and booths. Also several nonprofit organizations will attend and talk, such as fishing clubs, fishing associations and the fishing guide’s chamber.

Last year the EXPO had around 800 people attending the show and over 50 different companies, institutions, brands and services sponsoring and showing their products.