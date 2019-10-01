2020 Fly Fishing Show Offers Door Prize Valued At $11,000

The 2020 Fly Fishing Show will have Grand Door Prize worth $11,000: a seven night, six day guided saltwater fly fishing trip to Alphonse Island Resort.

Read more in the press release below.

2020 Fly Fishing Show Has $11,000 Door Prize

SOMERSET, Penn. – An $11,000 Grand Door Prize – the greatest in the history of the Fly Fishing Show – has been announced for the 2020 season.

Yellow Dog Fly Fishing Adventures and the Alphonse Fishing Co. in the outer atolls of the Seychelles, jointly contributed the door prize of seven nights’ accommodations and six days of guided saltwater fly-fishing for one rod the week of May 1-8, 2021 including chartered air service to Alphonse Island Resort from Mahé, the largest island in the Seychelles archipelago.

The Seychelles are noted by fly-fishers for bonefish, Indo-Pacific permit, giant trevally or GTs, bluefin trevally and wahoo.

Door prize winners will be randomly selected from attendees at all seven Fly Fishing Shows: Denver, Marlborough, Mass.; Somerset, NJ; Atlanta, Lynnwood, Wash.; Pleasanton, Calif.; and Lancaster, Penn.

Other door prizes of trips, tackle and accessories are expected to bring the 2020 Fly Fishing Show total to about $60,000, announced Ben Furimsky, president and ceo of the annual event.

Contact:

The Fly Fishing Show

531 North Center Ave.

Suite 102

Somerset, PA 15501

Ben Furimsky

(814) 443-3638

[email protected]