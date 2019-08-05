The Technical Trout series of fly lines from RIO Products recent won Best New Fly Line at the European Fishing Tackle Trade Exhibition, and is now available for purchase.

Read more in the press release below.

Feed Picky Fish with RIO’s New Technical Trout Fly Line Family

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (August 1, 2019) – RIO continues to develop award-winning fly lines, and the new Technical Trout series is no different. It recently won Best New Fly Line at the European Fishing Tackle Trade Exhibition (EFTTEX), and it is now available to anglers hunting picky trout anywhere.

The InTouch Technical Trout line is designed to present small flies with perfect presentation to trout at range. Built on RIO’s ultra-low stretch ConnectCore for maximum performance, it has a long front taper that has no problem turning over 12 to 18-foot leaders and delivers flies with great delicacy and accuracy. The extended back taper and long head length increases loop control when casting a lot of line and is a real asset for making second shot casts at distance. This InTouch line is offered in a sky blue/peach/ivory color combination, includes RIO’s SureFire and Easy ID features and is available in WF3F to WF6F sizes from RIO dealers or online for $99.99

In addition, RIO offers this line in its premium series with the same taper and weight design but built on a regular braided multifilament core. In this series the line is available in 3-weight through 6-weight sizes in both weight forward and double taper options. Both line types are a sky blue/peach color and have a MSRP of $79.99

In summary, RIO’s InTouch Technical Trout and regular Technical Trout line is ideal for fishing dries, nymphs, soft hackles, and emergers to tricky fish at distances.

Click here to watch the video and learn more.

About RIO Products:

RIO is a pioneer in developing fly lines, leaders and tippet material to enhance fly fishing experiences across the globe. Offering premium fly lines for both freshwater and saltwater fishing applications, RIO consistently utilizes field experience and scientific testing to create the best products on the market for anglers. Founded 20 years ago in the mountains of Idaho, RIO continues to develop innovative products, design revolutionary tapers and refine performance-driven fly line technologies. For more information about RIO Products, please visit www.rioproducts.com. Connect with us through Facebook, Instagram, and Vimeo.