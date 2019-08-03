Costa Adds Eleventh “Best Eyewear” Title from ICAST

Costa’s WaterWoman frame won the “Best of Category – Eyewear” during the ICAST New Product Showcase Awards in Orlando, FL in July.

Read more in the press release below.

Costa Sunglasses® Adds Eleventh “Best Eyewear” Title from ICAST

Daytona Beach, Fla. – July 23, 2019 – Costa’s WaterWoman frame won the title of Best of Category – Eyewear during the International Convention of Allied Sportfishing Trades (ICAST) 2019 New Product Showcase Awards in Orlando, Fla. earlier this month. This honor marks Costa’s first female style to win an ICAST award and the eleventh ICAST award Costa products have won for various new sunglass styles and lens technologies since 2008.

Designed for the woman who wrings every last drop out of her time on the water, the new WaterWoman offers a medium fit and combines elegance with performance. The new style features beautifully angled temples, CAM-action hinges and color-contrasting Hydrolite accents throughout. WaterWoman also features a newly-designed keeper hole, which fits all Costa keepers. Available colors include Matte Shadow Tortoise, Shiny Palm Tortoise, Shiny Wahoo, and Shiny Blond Crystal.

“As a solely female frame that’s now one of our newest best-selling styles (joining the ranks of many unisex or male-focused styles), we have been overwhelmed with the positive reception of the WaterWoman frame,” said John Sanchez, vice president of product development for Costa Sunglasses. “This style has been a breakthrough frame for Costa—combining the on-water performance that Costa is known for with the latest styles and trends. We are honored to accept this award from a highly respected group of anglers, aficionados and industry professionals.”

The ICAST New Product Showcase Awards is an annual event featuring over 1,000 nominated products, with a 2018 attendance of over 15,000 registered attendees eligible to vote for their favorite innovations in tackle, gear, accessories and apparel in the global sportfishing world.

For more information on Costa Sunglasses, visit www.costasunglasses.com.

About Costa

As the first manufacturer of color-enhancing all-polarized sunglass lenses, Costa combines superior lens technology with unparalleled fit and durability. Still handcrafted in Florida, Costa has made the highest quality, best performing sunglasses and prescription sunglasses (Rx) for outdoor enthusiasts since 1983, and now its product portfolio includes optical frames. Costa’s growing cult-brand status ties directly to its mission to provide high quality products with a focus on sustainability and conservation as the company works hard to protect the waters it calls home. From the use of sustainable materials to its Kick Plasticinitiative, IndiFly Foundation and strong partnership with shark research organization OCEARCH, Costa encourages people to help protect the Earth’s natural resources in any way they can. Find out more on Costa’s website and join the conversation on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter at @CostaSunglasses.

Media Contacts:

Heather Miller, (864) 607-7922, [email protected]

Carie Breunig, (414) 412-9155, [email protected]