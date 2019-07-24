On August 24th, join in as the fly fishing comes together in support of Bristol Bay. “Fly shops, manufacturers, guides, outfitters, lodges and more industry professionals nationwide have banded together for A Day for Bristol Bay to raise much-needed funding for the Bristol Bay Defense Fund – the front-line group that is going toe-to-toe in D.C. with the foreign mining interests behind the mine.” Learn more about how you can get involved and support the fight to save Bristol Bay, via AFFTA.