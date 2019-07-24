A Day for Bristol Bay
On August 24th, join in as the fly fishing comes together in support of Bristol Bay. “Fly shops, manufacturers, guides, outfitters, lodges and more industry professionals nationwide have banded together for A Day for Bristol Bay to raise much-needed funding for the Bristol Bay Defense Fund – the front-line group that is going toe-to-toe in D.C. with the foreign mining interests behind the mine.” Learn more about how you can get involved and support the fight to save Bristol Bay, via AFFTA.
