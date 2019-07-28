New Approach to Restoring Native Western Trout
A new approach to restoring native trout in the West involves development of a “Trojan” broodstock of male brook trout that have entirely YY chromosomes. Through successive hatchery breeding, “The hope is that an all-male brook trout population will eventually occur,” writes Chris Hunt, “and the non-native fish will simply grow old and die, unable to reproduce due to the absence of females in the system.” Via Hatch Magazine.
←Previous Story
A Day for Bristol Bay
Show Comments