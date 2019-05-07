The Orvis Company has announced their search for three Independent Sales Rep positions to cover the Northern Rockies, New England, and The Pacific Northwest.

Read more in the press release below.

Orvis Looking for Three Independent Sales Reps

From Orvis:

Orvis is looking to increase support and breadth of independent fly shops, and need to add an additional sales force to make sure we give these most important parts of our business the resources they need.

Independent Manufacturer’s Representative – Northern Rockies

The Regional Business Manager is responsible for the coordination of all aspects of wholesale sales and customer service to authorized Orvis dealerships within the territory of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho. Sales growth and delivering world class customer service to our existing dealers in this territory is the focus, as well as developing potential markets and opening new dealers within the territory.

Click this link for more info.

Independent Manufacturer’s Representative – New England

The Regional Business Manager is responsible for the coordination of all aspects of wholesale sales and customer service to authorized Orvis dealerships within the territory of Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island and Vermont. Sales growth and delivering world class customer service to our existing dealers in this territory is the focus, as well as developing potential markets and opening new dealers within the territory.

Click this link for more info.

Independent Manufacturer’s Representative – Pacific Northwest

The Regional Business Manager is responsible for the coordination of all aspects of wholesale sales and customer service to authorized Orvis dealerships within the territory of Oregon, Washington and Alaska. Sales growth and delivering world class customer service to our existing dealers in this territory is the focus, as well as developing potential markets and opening new dealers within the territory.

Click this link for more info.