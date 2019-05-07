Guide Jeremy Brooks Dies in Russian Plane Crash

Fly fishing guide Jeremy Brooks has died in a plane crash in Russia. Brooks was 22 and traveling to work as a guide in northwestern Russia, from his homebase at The Reel Life fly shop in Santa Fe, New Mexico. “Jeremy was the kindest soul you will ever meet,” says Ivan Valdez, owner of The Reel Life, “He was always such a positive individual, always had everyone’s best interests at heart. Jeremy’s biggest passions were his family, friends and fishing. Jeremy just had the biggest heart in the world, the world’s lost a great individual.” Via CNN.