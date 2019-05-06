2019 Orvis Lifetime Achievement Award Winner: Lonnie Allen of Three Rivers Ranch

Orvis has announced the winner of their annual Lifetime Achievement Award: Lonnie Allen of Three Rivers Ranch. “Lonnie’s career in the fly-fishing industry spans over three decades. Her willingness to be innovative, take risks, build and nurture relationships, help her community, and protect and promote the preservation of resources are just a few of the reasons that we are proud to name her this year’s recipient of the Orvis Lifetime Achievement Award.” Read more via Orvis.