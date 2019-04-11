A Tribute to Frank and Jeanne Moore

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to support the craft and installation of a handcrafted, custom bench along Steamboat Creek in tribute to Frank and Jeanne Moore, and to celebrate and commemorate the recent successful passage of the public lands bill that includes The Frank and Jeanne Moore Wild Steelhead Sanctuary. The bench will “honor the decades that Frank and Jeanne have dedicated in advocacy and stewardship for the North Umpqua, providing a natural sanctuary for wildlife as well as people.” Learn more about this project at the fundraising site.