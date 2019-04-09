Dally’s All Species Odyssey will celebrate the diversity of fish species anglers target on the fly. The competition and event will be held June 1-June 2, 2019, at Dally’s Ozark Fly Fisher in Cotter, Ark.

Read more in the press release below.

WELCOME to the future of fly fishing.

Trout are the foundation of fly fishing in 2019. But there is a whole world of other fly rod targets in the Ozarks to be passionate about.

Join us on June 1 & 2 for our celebration of the riches of fly fishing Arkansas waters: Dally’s All Species Odyssey.

In the same vein of conviction, entertainment and taking the art of having fun very seriously as the iconic Dally’s Streamer Lovefest comes the All Species Odyssey.

The 25 hour epic will see teams of two fly fishers try to catch as many of our target 30 fish species as possible. Alongside the familiar trout, smallmouth and largemouth and Ozark basses, the target list includes many are rarely targeted by fly rod fishers, including drum, hognose and redhorse suckers, bowfin, and 4 species of gar.

Winning the event will take fly fishing & navigation skills, knowledge of various fish species or the curiosity to learn, stamina and outright cunning. The event is also going to push many competitors out of their tailwater comfort zones, from the familiar waters of the White River and Norfork Tailwater, onto the big lakes of Bull Shoals and Norfork, tributaries like Crooked Creek and the Buffalo, smaller AGFC ponds and perhaps watersheds further afield. All Arkansas public waters are open during the Odyssey.

The Odyssey kicks off at midday June 1 and concludes at 1pm June 2. Fishing hours close at 8pm on the first and resume at 6am on the second, giving competitors an evening and dawn bite and 15 hours of competition fishing. Teams can use the closed fishing period to change locations, refuel and plan strategy. Competitors need to back at Dally’s Ozark Fly Fisher in Cotter by 1pm Sunday June 2 to complete the event.

Our passion for spreading the word for Arkansas’s fly rod riches has been supported by out sponsors Sage, Orvis, Simms, Yeti, Sweetwater Brewing Co, Hardy, Temple Fork Outfitters, Airflo Lines, Sightline Provisions, Fishpond Montana Fly Co. The first 6 placed teams win “twin packages” including a pair of Sage Bass II fly rods for first place. Second place is a pair of Orvis Boat Bags and Ultralight Jackets and third place is two pairs of Simms Featherlight Wading boots.

To emphasize our view that committing to taking on the Odyssey is as much the point as winning we have some strong prizes for simply entering the event and supporting our goal of spreading the love of fly fishing for all species.

Entry fee is $150 per team with $50 per team going to waterway conservation projects to be selected later in 2019. More details on the Odyssey available here

Click here for our YouTube Promo Video

Archive of Odyssey posts on the Ozark Fly Fisher Journal

FOR MORE DETAILS CONTACT

Steve Dally

Dally’s Ozark Fly Fisher

1200 West Main #7

Cotter, Ar

870 435 6166

cell 479 381 2080

www.theozarkflyfisher.com

ozarkflyfisherjournal.wordpress.com