The Fly Rod Chronicles is teaming up with country musician Thomas Fountain for a concert to benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Bristol, VA/TN. The event will be held April 26, 2019, at Studio Brew in Bristol, VA.

Read more in the press release below.

The Fly Rod Chronicles and Thomas Fountain Team Up for Benefit Concert

The Fly Rod Chronicles with Curtis Fleming and up and coming country music star Thomas Fountain pair up for a concert to benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in Bristol, VA/TN.

The fly fishing community of NE Tennessee and SW Virginia are invited to attend a special event at Studio Brew in Bristol, VA on April 26, 2019. America’s longest running Fly Fishing show, the Fly Rod Chronicles with Curtis Fleming, has teamed up with Thomas Fountain to host a concert to benefit St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital starting at 6:30.

“We are going to be in the area filming a new episode all about the famous tailwaters of NE Tennessee, and my good friend Thomas Fountain wanted to be in the show… so, we decided to have an event since we are here! We know tons of people who have been affected by children’s cancer, so as a thank you to the area for hosting us, we decided to raise some money and have some fun!” says Curtis Fleming host of the Fly Rod Chronicles.

Thomas Fountain is an up and coming Country music star and avid fly fisherman. With is sophomore album set to hit to airwaves in early May, this was a great time for him to relax before the touring season and put on a show to an audience known for their love of music.

“I can’t wait to play in Bristol, we’ve never been able to, so this is a treat for us!” says Thomas Fountain. “I mean, the chance to fly fish with Curtis, play music in the Birthplace of Country Music, and raise money for St. Jude’s, it’s a win win for all of us involved.”

The money raised will be donated in the loving memory of Tyler Boggs who passed away last summer to a rare bone cancer. Tyler, 14, is the son of Scott & Tiffany Boggs, a co-founder of Rock Treads, a sponsor of the event and the Fly Rod Chronicles Show.

The event is also being sponsored by Westervelt Ecological Services, the South Holston River Company and Studio Brew in Bristol, VA site of the event.

The part will start at 6:30 with a chance to meet Curtis and Thomas, take pictures, hear some stories and win some great fly fishing prizes. Thomas will take the stage at 8 for a great show. There is a limited number of tickets, so be sure and get yours today online through Eventbrite and Facebook.