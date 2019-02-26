{"pos":"top","cat":"tippets","type":"article","format":"default"}

Tippets: The Wonder of Sling Packs, All About Fly Tying Vises

February 26, 2019 By: Erin Block

  • Sling packs are perfect for the fly angler, providing easy one-handed access to gear when on the water.  Jenna Woginrich outlines some of the best picks on the market in this article via Outside Online.
  • Learn about the different parts and styles of fly tying vises in this article on Discover Tenkara. “There absolutely IS a vise out there for everyone. All budgets and all features are captured in the modern market-place. Using this guide (and particularly knowing a few of the tips to help you get the best out of different designs) should steer you to a good match for your own particular needs and aspirations.”