Tippets: The Wonder of Sling Packs, All About Fly Tying Vises
- Sling packs are perfect for the fly angler, providing easy one-handed access to gear when on the water. Jenna Woginrich outlines some of the best picks on the market in this article via Outside Online.
- Learn about the different parts and styles of fly tying vises in this article on Discover Tenkara. “There absolutely IS a vise out there for everyone. All budgets and all features are captured in the modern market-place. Using this guide (and particularly knowing a few of the tips to help you get the best out of different designs) should steer you to a good match for your own particular needs and aspirations.”
←Previous Story
Tippets: Sins of Streamer Fishing, Rigged and Ready
Show Comments