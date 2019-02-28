Tippets: Teardrop Cast, Being a Better Guide Client
- When casting to spooky fish, utilizing the teardrop cast can help you achieve success. Learn how to master the technique in this post and video from Louis Cahill via Gink & Gasoline.
- Simon Perkins, Orvis COO, started out working as a fishing guide, and in this podcast episode, shares his experiences, “good and bad, and suggests ways we can be better clients. He also shares a few stories about his best and worst days of being a guide and a client.” Via Orvis Fly Fishing Guide Podcast.
Tippets: The Wonder of Sling Packs, All About Fly Tying Vises
