Tippets: Teardrop Cast, Being a Better Guide Client

February 28, 2019 By: Erin Block

  • When casting to spooky fish, utilizing the teardrop cast can help you achieve success. Learn how to master the technique in this post and video from Louis Cahill via Gink & Gasoline.
  • Simon Perkins, Orvis COO, started out working as a fishing guide, and in this podcast episode, shares his experiences, “good and bad, and suggests ways we can be better clients. He also shares a few stories about his best and worst days of being a guide and a client.” Via Orvis Fly Fishing Guide Podcast.