Tippets: Sins of Streamer Fishing, Rigged and Ready
- Josh Nugent of Out Fly Fishing Outfitters in Calgary joins Tom Rosenbauer on a recent episode of The Orvis Fly Fishing Guide Podcast. They talk about “The Seven Deadly Sins of Streamer Fishing.” And “If you think streamer fishing is just chucking a big piece of meat out there and stripping back,” writes Rosenbauer, “Josh has some revelations for you.”
- Whether you have a few minutes before work or after, keeping a fly rod in your car can help you spend more time on the water. “Sometimes just stopping by a local bass pond or stocked trout stream for a quick fix is enough to shake off the mid-week blues,” writes Dan Zazworsky. Read more via Postfly Box.
Tippets: Fallacy of Strip Setting, Stretches for Better Casts
