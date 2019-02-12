Tippets: Winter Gear Maintenance, Flies for February
- Winter months are a great time for gear repair and maintenance. In this post from Angling Trade, Heidi Allen of Nikwax, shares tips for keepingfishing apparel in great shape.
- In this video, Tanner Smith and Zeke Hersh outline the best flies for February fishing conditions. “Although we’re getting closer to spring, it’s those tiny patterns that are going to produce best during the shortest month.”
Tippets: Tying The Stranger Thing, Keeping a Clean Desk
