Tippets: Tying The Stranger Thing, Keeping a Clean Desk
- The Stranger Thing is a simple yet effective streamer designed by Andrew Grillos. Riding hook point up, this streamer is useful for a variety of species and fishing conditions. Learn to tie the pattern in this tutorial via True North Trout.
- Keeping a clean tying desk is more than just appearances, writes Bob Reece. “I am huge believer in the fact that organization is the foundation of maintaining cleanliness on my tying table. When those two factors coexist, the number of flies that I am able to tie significantly increases.” Read more via Gink & Gasoline.
Tippets: Mapping Watersheds, Three Dry Dropper Rigs
Tippets: Winter Gear Maintenance, Flies for February
