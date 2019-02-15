Tippets: All About Floating Lines, Tips for Taking Better Photos
- Josh Jenkins, Research and Development manager for Scientific Anglers, is the most recent guest on the Orvis Fly Fishing Guide podcast. “Floating lines are confusing because there are so many options,” explains host Tom Rosenbauer, “so Josh explains how they are made, why coatings and cores determine what kind of water they’re used in, and how tapers affect the performance of fly lines.” Listen here.
- From composition to light and shutter speed, Louis Cahill details 12 tips for taking better photos on the water in this post via Gink & Gasoline.
