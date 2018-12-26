Scientific Anglers has announced Joe Wolthuis as new marketing manager for the company. “His business experience, industry knowledge, product management skills in addition to his vast knowledge of fly fishing fit incredibly well with the marketing needs of our brand,” says president Brad Befus.

Joe Wolthuis Joins Scientific Anglers as Marketing Manager

Midland, MI (December 20, 2018) — Scientific Anglers, the market leader in fly lines, leader, and tippet, is proud to announce the hire of Joe Wolthuis as marketing manager. In this new role, Joe will be responsible for the marketing strategy, planning, asset creation and activation of the print, digital and social marketing plan. In addition, Joe will be actively involved with the management and development of the Scientific Anglers brand ambassadors and pro staff team.

“We are extremely excited to have Joe joining the Scientific Anglers team in Midland. Joe brings with him nearly 18 years of well-rounded business and fly fishing industry experience ranging from retail sales, retail operations management, merchandising, product lifecycle management including launch strategy, product catalog and website optimization.” said president Brad Befus. “His business experience, industry knowledge, product management skills in addition to his vast knowledge of fly fishing fit incredibly well with the marketing needs of our brand. We are confident Joe is the perfect person to lead the direction of our marketing, implement the marketing initiatives and support the needs of our sales team.”

Since 2011, Joe served as the associate category manager of fly fishing at Cabela’s, based in Sidney, NE. He is a Michigan native with a genuine passion for the outdoors and looks forward to joining the SA team in Michigan.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the team at Scientific Anglers, growing up in Michigan it’s been a brand I’ve dreamed of working for. I’m excited to build upon the heritage of the brand by focusing on the passionate community of anglers behind it and engaging consumers from novice to expert.” said Wolthuis.

About Scientific Anglers:

Founded in 1945 in Midland, Michigan, Scientific Anglers has been an industry leader in the development of fly lines, leaders, tippets, reels, and accessories for more than 70 years. Scientific Anglers developed the modern floating fly line and pioneered the use of textured technologies in fly-line construction.