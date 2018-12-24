Tippets: Practice Your Cast, Secret of the Woolly Bugger
- While time spent on the water may improve your casting over the long run, concentrated practice time can improve your skills at a quicker pace. “Fishing and practicing are two very different things and if you are working on your cast while fishing, you’re not doing either one very well.” Learn some great practice tips from Tim Rajeff in this post via Gink & Gasoline.
- The Woolly Bugger is a classic pattern for a reason: it is a dependable bet for fooling fish. In this unique underwater footage, learn why the Wooly Bugger is so effective.
