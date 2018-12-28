Tippets: Scientists on Proposed Clean Water Act Rules, How Fish Swim Fast
- High Country News recently talked with Ellen Wohl, a river researcher and professor at Colorado State University, about how scientists view rollbacks for the number of wetlands and creeks protected under the Clean Water Act. “Even though there are these national rules, and even if they go into effect, there are things you can do locally to protect your local river,” says Wohl. Read more here.
- How fish swim so fast has long been an unanswered question for scientists. New research, however, is shedding light on the answer through computer simulation. Scientists have “modeled fish propulsion on a supercomputer and calibrated the results using detailed measurements of the motion of real fish. Their model explains for the first time how fish generate thrust and even why certain anatomical structures, like tendons, are so important.” Via Technology Review.
