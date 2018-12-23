Tippets: Fish the Foam, Pike and Musky on the Fly
- Drawing on Maslow’s famous “Hierarchy of Needs” triangle chart, Chris Hunt translates the hierarchy to trout fishing to help anglers identify where trout will hold. “Rocks are still great places to chase trout. Undercut banks will almost always hold fish. Wood? Wood is good. But foam? Foam is home.” Via Hatch Magazine.
- Pike and musky are elusive and rewarding quarries to chase with a fly rod. In this episode of The Orvis Guide to Fly Fishing, “Tom Rosenbauer covers all the basics of getting started. Plus, Pete Kutzer offers a great lesson on how to double-haul.”
