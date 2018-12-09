Tippets: The Tug and The Drug, Two Handed Tips
- Fly fishing is one of the tools and therapies that helped save James Brooks from his heroin addiction. “I needed something that was challenging, but there was no pressure on me if I failed,” he said. Read more about his journey to recovery via The Durango Herald. “I do have a disease and addiction. But that’s not all I am. I am a fly-fisherman, a son, I’m a steward of the environment,” says Brooks.
- Mike McCune details two-handed trout retrieves in this instructional post. “Mike touches on most of the retrieve styles you might use, and just glances off presentation. While many spey anglers like to mend constantly upstream to keep the swing as slow as possible, we typically do the opposite. Via Headhunters Fly Shop.
Tippets: Biology of Fly Fishing, Five Flies for December
