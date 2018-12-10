Tippets: Fishing with Indicators, Tips for Low Flows
- “An indicator is an amazing and useful tool that extends our effective nymphing range, balances out a drift and helps keep the flies in one current seam,” writes Domenick Swentosky. Read more about great tips for using and reading a fly fishing indicator in this piece via Troutbitten.
- Low flows of autumn fishing conditions shouldn’t put an end to fishing streamers, writes Bob Reece. Read about patterns and techniques for low flow streamer fishing in this article via Gink & Gasoline.
