RIO Products has announced a new line designed specifically for chasing bonefish. The DirectCore Bonefish Line was the the winner of the Best New Saltwater Fly Line at IFTD.

Read more in the press release below.

RIO’s DirectCore Gets Introduced Into Its Best-Selling Bonefish Line

IDAHO FALLS, IDAHO (November 1, 2018) – Anglers looking for their next bonefish fly line should look no further than the winner of the Best New Saltwater Fly Line at the IFTD show in July – RIO’s DirectCore Bonefish Line.

Built on RIO’s low-stretch, low-memory DirectCore, this line lies perfectly straight on the water, does not retract after being straightened, and retains the stiffness needed for repeated shots in tropical conditions The DirectCore Bonefish Line has a long head and rear taper to make smooth, efficient casts while the mid-length front taper produces great turnover and soft presentations of typical bonefish flies.

In addition, this line features RIO’s triple-colored SureFire marking system – a color combination that helps anglers know how much line to hold while on deck and how much line to aerialize for the perfect casting load.

The DirectCore Bonefish Line is available in sand/orange/blue in WF6F through WF9F. Watch here for more information on this award-winning line. Find one at your local RIO dealer for $119.99.



About RIO Products:

RIO is a pioneer in developing fly lines, leaders and tippet material to enhance fly fishing experiences across the globe. Offering premium fly lines for both freshwater and saltwater fishing applications, RIO consistently utilizes field experience and scientific testing to create the best products on the market for anglers. Founded 20 years ago in the mountains of Idaho, RIO continues to develop innovative products, design revolutionary tapers and refine performance-driven fly line technologies. For more information about RIO Products, please visitwww.rioproducts.com. Connect with us through Facebook, Instagram, and Vimeo.