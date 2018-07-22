Tippets: Tips for Wet Wading, Utilizing Lights at Night
- In summer temperatures, waders are not always an optimal choice. In this article, Domenick Swentosky outlines what you need to consider for wet wading this season. From neoprene socks and layering to the sandals vs. boot debate, read more via Troutbitten.
- When night fishing, locating light sources can help you increase your success. “When available, gamefish will regularly utilize lights to locate and ambush food under the cover of darkness,” writes Klewein. “Fly fisherman should always take the time to locate and fish lights on their home waters, because they will almost always provide consistent action.” Via Gink & Gasoline.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.