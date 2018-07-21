Tippets: Wade Fishing, Lighting Your Tying Desk
- In this recent essay, Kris Millgate writes about taking her son out on the water for his first experience wading. “Passing a decade now, he’s fished his whole life either on my back or in my boat,” she writes. “This is his first time in waders. He’s almost big enough to fit in one of the spare pairs I’ve been saving for him.” Via Hatch Magazine.
- Fly tying requires good lighting, but is an often overlooked part of a fly tier’s desk. “If you’re looking to grow as a fly tier, consider your lighting situation,” writes Bob Reece. “Little adjustments can sometimes lead to significant improvements. Upgrading to a lamp that produces light in the natural spectrum will help to increase of comfort and quality of your time spent behind the vise.” Via Gink & Gasoline.
