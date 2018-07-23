Tippets: Dave Zoby Reads “Eggs in My Beer,” Understanding Leaders
- In the most recent episode of The DrakeCast, listen to Dave Zoby read his essay, “Eggs in My Beer,” about getting in over his head on Montana’s Bighorn River. “In 1998, we discovered Montana. Turns out, it had been there all along. Montana is where it all began, and also where it all nearly ended. It was summer, a high-water year, a year of thunderstorms and heat, a serious bluewing hatch, the year the river almost took us both.”
- From formulas for dry fly leaders to leaders for warmwater streamers, and six basic concepts for getting started, this series of articles from Casting Across sheds light on “Untying the Mystery of Fly Fishing Leaders.” Read Part I and Part II.
This entry was posted in Tippets
. Bookmark the permalink
.