Ross Reels Reintroduces the Iconic San Miguel Fly Reel

By Rick Mikesell

Ross Reels has announced the return of the well-regarded San Miguel fly reel. Originally launched more than two decades ago, the San Miguel has been fully redesigned in Ross Reels’ Colorado factory, blending modern machining and materials with the classic elements that made the original iconic.

The new San Miguel features a polished high-gloss black, platinum, gold, and special 50th Anniversary finish on a solid frame, and the renowned Art Deco porting. It also boasts a wide-range adjustable sealed drag system and a canvas micarta handle, a material used in high-end custom knives to improve grip when wet. Ross also includes a separate oversized drag knob to optionally press fit over the standard drag knob, making it even easier to find, and precisely adjust on the water. The large-arbor spool is accentuated by a machined stainless steel push-button release, combining classic appeal with performance.

The updated San Miguel is available in 3/4, 4/5, 5/6, and 7/8 sizes.

The San Miguel fly reel is available now through authorized Ross Reels dealers and online

