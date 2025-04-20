Filmmaker RA Beattie on the “Wet Fly Swing” Podcast

The Fly Fishing Film Tour began with a small group of people looking for something fresh—something something that represented he energy, grit, and soul of fly fishing. Today, these films are part of a new wave of storytelling in fly fishing, and this week’s guest on the “Wet Fly Swing Podcast,” RA Beattie, has been there since the beginning.

In this episode, RA shares his journey and highlights from his films, including The Silent Spotter, a story about a deaf guide. We also dive into his connection with Clyde the Car and how he stays motivated despite changes in the industry.

Click the “Play” button below to listen to the full episode.