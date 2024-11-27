The Big Wood River is often overshadowed by its more famous sibling, Silver Creek, near Sun Valley, Idaho. Unlike Silver Creek, however, you can actually catch fish from the Big Wood, although it’s not without its problems. Like any Western river, it has to face warming water temperatures, increased demands for irrigation, and more and more angler pressure. That’s why Loon Outdoors has joined with Project Big Wood, and The Salmonfly Project, to help protect this unique fishery.

“Project Big Wood is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization focused on restoring and preserving the Big Wood River in Idaho,” Loon says. “They work through restoration, education, and data-driven conservation efforts to improve the river’s health and sustain its fish populations. The project collaborates with local partners to supportrestoration and ensure the river’s sustainability, particularly focusing on native trout populations as indicators of overall health. Through advocacy, science, and local pride, Project Big Wood aims to restore this vital community resource.”

The Salmonfly Project is an initiative we’ve highlighted here at MidCurrent before. The Salmonfly Project is an organization that works to conserve aquatic insects in Western U.S. rivers. They research insect population health, study environmental impacts, monitor ecosystems, and engage citizen scientists to track insect populations.

Together, Loon, Project Big Wood, and The Salmonfly Project are tracking macroinvertebrates to better understand the habitat issues facing trout in the Big Wood River.

“The macroinvertebrate study is an essential piece of Project Big Wood’s Habitat Monitoring Program.” says Project Big Wood Executive Director Amanda Bauman. “By understanding trends in aquatic insects, water temps, nutrients, fine sediment, and other stressors, we can begin to track the health of the Bigwood River and treat the root cause of issues in our watershed.”

You can learn more about Project Big Wood with the video below, or at their website.

