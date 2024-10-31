Costa Launches 2024 Collection

Costa Del Mar has launched their new 2024 fall lineup, which features 5 new frame options. Details and links to all the new options are below.

Modern aesthetics meet essential functionality. A trusted performance tool for on the water, Costa’s latest performance frame Finlet is built for those in pursuit of the next world record fish. Named after the fins that inspired its sleek design, Finlet features an 8-base wrap, double injected Hydrolite nose pads, and retainer ready Hydrolite temple tips. Engineered with superior coverage, advanced polarization and unmatched clarity, thanks to Costa’s 580 color-enhancing lens technology, Finlet guarantees your next catch is always within sight.

COLORWAYS: Finlet comes in a Matte Black frame in four 580G (glass) lens options (blue mirror, green mirror, copper silver mirror, gray) and four 580P (poly) lens options (blue mirror, green mirror, gray, copper).

Clipperton is made for those seeking a competitive edge with a touch of elegance. Featuring an 8-base wrap and subtle feminine design cues, Clipperton combines functionality with modern aesthetics. The double-injected Hydrolite across the frame enhances comfort and retention, allowing you to stay focused on your activities. Retainer-ready temple tips keep your frames secure, giving you peace of mind while exploring new horizons.

COLORWAYS: Clipperton is available in two frame colors (matte black, matte tortoise) and four 580G (glass) lens options (blue mirror, green mirror, copper silver mirror, gray) and four 580P (poly) lens options (blue mirror, green mirror, gray, copper).

New to Costa’s Hybrid Collection, Broadbill II is made for adventurers who need adaptable functionality and protection. Inspired by the original Broadbill frame and entering the line up as Costa’s first 8-base hybrid frame, Broadbill II features micro side shields and hooding with a wrap-around frame for optimal coverage and minimal light leak. Vented nose pads increase air flow, reducing the risk of fogging and ensuring clear vision. Broadbill II takes versatility to the next level, making it an essential companion for every adventure, on and off the water.

COLORWAYS: Broadbill II comes in two frame colors (matte black, matte tortoise), four 580G (glass) lens options (blue mirror, green mirror, gold mirror, gray) and three 580P (poly) lens options (blue, green mirror, gray).

Suenos is made for those who prioritize a relaxed and on-trend style to see what’s out there. Constructed from bio-resin, Suenos’ frame has minimal impact on the environment yet an emphasis on durability. Inspired by surf culture and beach lifestyle, the contours along the temples mimic the surf fins of southern California. Its lenses, made with Costa’s 580 lens tech, deliver best-in-class color enhancement and scratch resistance to amplify viewing experiences. Take your coastal adventures to the next level and get ready to live your California dreams with Suenos.

COLORWAYS: Suenos comes in three frame colors (black, sun coral and translucent algae) and is available in three 580G (glass) lens options (gray, gray gradient, rose gradient) and two 580P (poly) lens options (gray, copper).

Clemente is inspired by surf and coastline culture and designed for relaxation, ease and a positive vibe. The contours featured across the frame, and ripple texture along the temple draw connection to the shores of southern California, while Costa’s 580® lens technology enhances your coastal vista. Whether it’s a sun-soaked afternoon by the water or a coastal drive at sunset, Clemente is made for style and function.

COLORWAYS: Clemente comes in three frame colors (deep purple, milky violet, translucent pink sands) and is available in two 580G (glass) lens options (rose gradient, gray gradient) and two 580P (poly) lens options (gray, copper).