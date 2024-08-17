Bowling for Bowfin

George Daniel recently put together a great piece on getting started chasing bowfin on the fly rod. Bowfin are a unique, prehistoric fish that are on my personal bucket list, mostly because they’re so different from any of the trout I have to play with here in the Rockies.

Daniel’s story details a trip he took with guide Drew Price, of Masterclass Angling, on Lake Champlain, to learn about fishing for these critters.

“Bowfin are neither difficult nor easy to catch but learning the tactics, rigs, and pattern selection from Drew has given me confidence to explore bowfin opportunities closer to home,” Daniel wrote. “Hopefully, they’ll also help pique your interest in chasing this 150-million-year-old species.”

You can read the entire story here.