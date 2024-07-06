Book Review: The Believer

David Coggins’ new book The Believer was recently reviewed in Hatch Magazine by James Joiner. Coggins is the author of The Optimist, his first book on fly fishing. He’s also a culture and style columnist in New York City.

The Believer focuses on a year in Coggins’ fly fishing life as he chases some of fly fishing’s toughest catches. Joiner has nothing but praise for the book, citing Coggins’ “quiet” writing style, and his ability to avoid overworking the tired cliches that often pop up in fly fishing writing.

If you’re on the fence about reading a book from a fly fishing writer who you may not have heard of before, I suggest you read through Joiner’s review before passing judgement on The Believer.