Helping Hawaii Fire Victims

The fires in Lahaina, Hawaii were an awful tragedy. Efforts to rebuild the community are still underway, and one fly fishing guide is doing his best to give back.

Loon Outdoors just released a new video highlighting Makani Christensen, who owns and operates Fly Fishing Hawaii, and the work he’s doing to help the Lahaina community rebuild.

You can view the video below to learn more about Makani, his story, and what’s doing to help. You can also click here to find links to GoFundMe.