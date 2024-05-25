Orvis Podcast: Delayed-Harvest Streams

For a few states back East, fisheries managers use a “delayed harvest” on some streams to help increase the size of trout in those waters, and to offer a fishing location where live bait usually isn’t permitted. Fishing these delayed-harvest streams can mean you need to use different tactics, which is the focus of this most recent episode of the Orvis podcast. Tom Rosenbauer sat down with Dustin Coffey, the winner of the 2024 Orvis-Endorsed Guide of the Year award, to talk all about fly fishing delayed harvest waters.

