Atlantic Salmon in Trouble

Atlantic salmon face many challenges throughout their native range, as documented by Richard Wilson in this recent story for Hatch Magazine. Atlantic salmon in the United Kingdom are listed as endangered according to the IUCN, and as Wilson notes, “This crisis is universal, which is of note because not everywhere has nets or fish farms or pollution or management corruption. Indeed, some have none of the above, yet their salmon are also in trouble.”

The common thread between them, according to Wilson’s research, is rising water temperatures.

You can read the rest of Wilson’s story, and learn more about the challenges facing Atlantic salmon, here.