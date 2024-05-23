Brown Trout 101

Brown trout are mercurial, reclusive, and to many anglers, still mysterious. We’re not sure exactly what makes these critters tick, but we are sure we enjoy catching them.

To catch more browns – or to understand how to catch the really large ones – it will help to have a baseline knowledge of their habitat, feeding habits, and biology. That’s where this recent story from Max Inchausti, over at Field & Stream, will prove helpful. Inchausti takes you through everything you need to know about brown trout, and you can find his insights here.