Fly Fishing Museum Gets Funding Grant

The Catskill Fly Fishing Center and Museum in Livingston Manor, NY, was a recent recipient of a community development grant. The grant was awarded by Sullivan 180, a group that awards grants to non-profits, schools, and municipalities for community development projects.

Shannon Cilento, who’s with Sullivan 180, is quoted in the Mid Hudson News as saying that the museum won the grant “​because ​they provide children with access to nature,​ and in doing so, it can improve their mental health​ and it can show them a new hobby.”

Ali Abate, the executive director of the Fly Fishing Center, said the grant will help fund an exhibit teaching about Joan Wulff’s casting technique.

The Catskill Fly Fishing Center and Museum “is a 501c3 non-profit organization dedicated to preserving the heritage of fly fishing in the Catskills and educating the next generation of anglers and conservationists,” per their website. It’s also home to the Fly Fishing Hall of Fame.