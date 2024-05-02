Tip: Plan For The Hook Set

In this recent story from Dom Swentosky over at Troutbitten, he shares a tip that I first heard from a Boy Scout leader in my early teens. Dom talks about the importance of planning for your hook set, especially when fishing on smaller water. On big, wide-open rivers, you don’t necessarily need to plan for the hook set as thoroughly. On water that’s overgrown, or with a low ceiling of trees, one hook set that gets away from you can easily put all your flies in a tree.

You can read Dom’s tips here.