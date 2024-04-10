Fly Fusion Launches 5th Annual Stimmie Awards

The folks over at Fly Fusion Magazine have launched their fifth annual awards for fly fishing films, which they call the Stimmies.

“The world of fly-fishing films and the quality of the stories being told is expanding, said Chris Bird, Fly Fusion’s Editorial Director. “The role of The Stimmies Awards is to recognize top emerging and professional filmmakers and encourage creative films that celebrate story and the fly-fishing community.”

Beginning April 1, filmmakers have had the opportunity to submit their projects into one of two categories – short and feature-length film – via the award’s submission platform at: filmfreeway.com/stimmies. Entries will be accepted until May 31.

“The top films will be selected by committee and then will participate in a month long public vote, supported by a massive social and web campaign, reaching thousands of voting anglers around the world.” said Bird.

The winning film will take home bragging rights, a prize package, and will be considered for inclusion as an Official Selection of the 2025 International Fly Fishing Film Festival.

Competition is open to all fly-fishing films. The winning film will be announced the first week of July, he concluded.